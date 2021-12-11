All change: New Northern rail timetable announced

Rail passengers in our region are reminded of new rail timetables by operator Northern.

As part of a national change, Northern announced their new rail timetables will be in operation from today (12 December).

Rail passengers are being advised to check before they travel as there may be changes to their usual journeys and departure times.

Northern say amendments will be in place at stations across Cumbria, Derbyshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Humberside, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, the North East and North, South and West Yorkshire.

The network says the timetable change will provide customers with more journey options and establish additional reliability in the train schedule.

Northern have been advertising the timetable changes via social media and web channels, as well as posters and announcements at stations and on-board services.

Due to the ongoing impact of coronavirus, Northern customers are also advised there may be some staffing and resource issues and that some services may occasionally be subject to short term alterations and amendments.

Customers are also reminded that government rules say that customers must wear a face covering while travelling on trains and at stations, unless exempt.

A Northern spokesperson said: “Our rail timetable changes on Sunday 12 December and our message to customers is very clear, please check the details of your journey before you travel as there may be amendments and alterations.

“We have worked extremely hard to plan the timetable and where possible we will be providing more services across the network.

“The festive period is always extremely busy and there may be reduced schedules and planned engineering which could affect some journeys. Coronavirus also continues to mean operational challenges and we recommend using nationalrail.co.uk and our digital channels for the most up to date journey information.”