Rigmaden Bridge 'deemed unsafe' and closed with immediate effect

A bridge over the River Lune in Cumbria has been "deemed unsafe" and immediately closed following an inspection.

Rigmaden Bridge, which carries the C5080 road over the River Lune near Kirkby Lonsdale, has been closed with immediate effect.

Cumbria County Council says a recent inspection and structural assessment identified significant damage to the structure, and it is unsafe for vehicles and pedestrians.

Several elements of the crossing are showing signs of structural distress due to fatigue and corrosion, with additional risk from the unusual form and detailing of the structure.

The closure is in place for all vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians, and is enforced with a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order.

Barriers have been installed to implement these safety measures, and will remain in place for the safety of all highway users.

Results from inspection:

The assessment at this stage indicates that repair to the existing bridge to carry traffic is not a viable option, and therefore it is anticipated that construction of an alternative crossing will be required. This will require significant planning and approval by other partner organisations. We will update the community on progress as soon as possible.

Cumbria County Council recognises these restrictions will cause significant local disruption but this emergency measure is necessary to ensure the safety of local residents and all road users.

The emergency services have been informed so that measures can be put in place to accommodate this restriction. A signed diversion route is also in place for vehicles.

The Council says its priority is always the safety of the public, contractors and staff.