Cumbrian A&E doctor Ike Ogbo crowned boxing champion

From the hospital walls to the boxing ring, Ike Ogbo has represented Carlisle on the frontline.

Boxer Ike Ogbo claimed victory in London on Saturday 11 December, in the England Boxing National Amateur Championships for his weight category.

The competition has previously featured world-renown British boxing successes Tyson Fury, Nicola Adams and Anthony Joshua.

Ogbo beat contender Harvey Dykes by unanimous decision at the University of East London SportsDock.

Watch the moment Ogbo was crowned champion here.

Ogbo works in the accident and emergency department of the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle and has been boxing since he was a teenager.

What's next? Ogbo told ITV Border, it could be a possible stepping stone to represent England or Team GB in the next Olympics.