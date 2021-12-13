Cumbrian health chiefs plead for patience on booster Covid-19 jabs

The team delivering booster vaccinations in North Cumbria is pleading with the public to be patient.

This call has come following the announcement this weekend that all adults in England should be offered a new jab by the end of this year.

NHS North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which has overseen the vaccine programme for the area, says it's drawing up plans to meet this new target.

The ambitious plan to speed up the offer of the booster will depend on everyone working together to support the programme. In particular this means we are asking people to be patient and not to call their GPs about the booster, as they won’t be able answer your queries. Ed Talis, NHS North Cumbria CCG

The vaccine is delivered by practices calling in patients to clinics, booking through the National Booking System and visiting a pharmacy site or through a walk-in service.

Cumbria's Public Health Director, Colin Cox, says it's likely to affect other appointments

Play video

At present, the national booking system is only open to the over 30s, but this will change on Wednesday when it will be opened to the over 18s.

You must have three months - 91 days - between your second dose and booster.

Mr Tallis added: “It will take time to offer the vaccine to everyone who becomes eligible and we will be working as hard as we can with the resources we have, to vaccinate as many people as quickly as we can.

"We ask that people are patient if they can’t get an appointment as quickly as they would like, and that they show the teams and the volunteers supporting them kindness as we work to ensure the best protection possible for our community."

Listen to our podcast on Covid-19