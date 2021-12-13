'Determined' Carlisle paedophile snared by vigilantes is jailed

A “determined paedophile” who engaged in lewd online chat with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl — using an illegally-held mobile phone — had been jailed for more than two years.

Frederick O’Brien, 49, was the subject of a citizen’s arrest by members of a vigilante group who tackled him at a north Cumbria hotel on the afternoon of 13th November.

Although he tried to make off, O’Brien was arrested by police who were handed a damning file of evidence from the group.

This showed he had engaged in illicit online exchanges with an adult decoy purporting to be a 14-year-old female. These featured sexualised chat and suggestions which had begun almost immediately.

Police seized one mobile phone belonging to O’Brien which was fitted with police-approved monitoring software following his conviction last year for having illegal images in his possession. However, a second device which had not been declared to the authorities — and on which he had committed the new offences — was also recovered.

O’Brien, of Glendale Rise, Carlisle, admitted both attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity with a child, and attempting to engage a child in sexual communication; and also breaching one requirement of a strict order he was given when sentenced in 2020. He had further flouted the suspended jail term he was given for that criminal conduct.

Judge Nicholas Barker jailed O’Brien for a total of 28 months.

“You are a determined paedophile,” said the judge. “You are restless and intent on seeking out and engaging with children in a sexual way. That will not be tolerated by these courts.”

He added: “People with those tendencies have no right to be in society.”

A new sexual harm prevention order was imposed by the judge. This will run for 10 years, and O’Brien must continued to sign the sex offenders’ register for the next decade.