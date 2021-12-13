Drink-driver who hit 108mph through Cumbrian village jailed

A nigh-time drink-driver who hit more than 108mph through a Cumbrian village with a limit of just 40mph has been jailed for 18 months by a judge who called his conduct behind the wheel “appalling”.

Michael Mackereth, 22, was first spotted travelling over the 50mph limit in a high-powered Audi A3 Sport vehicle, just before midnight, on the Wigton bypass by an officer in a static patrol car who began to follow. Roads were damp at that time.

But despite the PC activating blue lights, Mackereth failed to stop. And through the village of Waverton — with houses on both sides of the roads and traffic islands in place — the officer hit 108mph but was unable to gain on Mackereth, who pulled away.

Despite going out of sight, he was followed to the Westnewton area where his vehicle crashed. Mackereth was seen to jump over a wall before being detained, telling the officer he had been an “idiot”. A breath test showed he was above the alcohol limit.

He admitted charges of dangerous driving and drink-driving following the incident, which occurred on 30th October.

By doing so he breached an 18-month suspended prison sentence he had received in July this year for his role in a violent Carlisle city centre attack on a male who received serious facial injuries, including fractured eye sockets.

Giving mitigation as Mackereth was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today, lawyer Mark Shepherd said it was a “devastating day” for the defendant and his family. “What he has to acknowledge is that his driving in this case was atrocious,” added Mr Shepherd.

Jailing Mackereth, of Market Hill, Wigton, for a total of 18 months, Judge Nicholas Barker said: “The way in which you drove was quite appalling.”

Of him travelling through Waverton, the judge told him: “You drove through these areas at a frightening speed.”

It is abundantly clear to me that you had simply no care or regard for anyone else who was on the road that night. Judge Nicholas Barker

Mackereth must serve an 18-month driving ban when released from prison, and pass an extended re-test.