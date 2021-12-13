Dumfries & Galloway health chiefs: 'Don't delay getting your Covid-19 booster'

People in Dumfries and Galloway have been urged not to delay booking their Covid-19 booster vaccination.

Anyone 30-years-old or older can sign up for a jab, as long as at least 12 weeks have passed since their second dose.

This news comes after the district recorded its first case of Omicron.

Completing all adult vaccinations by the end of January next year was already going to be a big stretch, but we are now going all-out to try and complete the booster roll-out as soon as practically possible. Valerie White, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

She added: “Although we’re still learning what the general health implications of Omicron will be, its rate of spread and the sheer volume of resulting cases means it’s very likely that an increased number of people will require medical assistance – and services are already very strained.

“On top of that, Omicron is likely to have a major impact on our society – as high numbers of cases and the requirement for close contacts to isolate takes people out of workplaces, and out of essential services.

“The Omicron variant is new, but we do know that having a booster in addition to your first and second dose Covid vaccinations really drives up your body’s natural immune defences. It currently represents the best defence against this virus."

To book a jab, click here or cal 0800 0308013. These can also be used by anyone yet to have a first dose.

Unpaid Carers and household contacts of immune-suppressed should also use the portal book their booster. Those aged 18 to 29 will be able to book later in the week.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds can now use the portal to book their second doses when at least 12 weeks from their first.

Ms White - the area's director of public health - also pointed out that work was underway to allow the further scaling up of the vaccination programme in order to accommodate these bookings.

She said: "This is an incredibly fast-changing situation in the face of the very serious concerns posed by the Omicron variant. Our teams are currently flat out looking to make the arrangements to accommodate this, and we will be updating on the measures we put in place to achieve this over coming days.

This will be a herculean effort by our teams, who will be working tirelessly to make this happen. The very best thing we can all do to thank them for this is for all of us now eligible to take action and book our booster. Valerie White, Dumfries Health and Social Care Partnership

