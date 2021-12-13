Man hopsitalised with 'serious' injuries after crash in Cumbria

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised with "serous" leg injuries following a crash in Cumbria.

The collision happened at approximately 6.30pm yesterday on Dalston Road in Carlisle.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said that a Vauxhall Astra collided with the man, who was a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries to his lower leg and left the scene by ambulance. Cumbria Constabulary

Anyone who witnessed the collision has been asked to come forward.

They can report online quoting incident 210 of December 12 or by calling 101.