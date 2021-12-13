Man hopsitalised with 'serious' injuries after crash in Cumbria

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Credit: PA Images

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised with "serous" leg injuries following a crash in Cumbria.

The collision happened at approximately 6.30pm yesterday on Dalston Road in Carlisle.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said that a Vauxhall Astra collided with the man, who was a pedestrian.

Anyone who witnessed the collision has been asked to come forward.

They can report online quoting incident 210 of December 12 or by calling 101.