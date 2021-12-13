Man hopsitalised with 'serious' injuries after crash in Cumbria
A man in his 60s has been hospitalised with "serous" leg injuries following a crash in Cumbria.
The collision happened at approximately 6.30pm yesterday on Dalston Road in Carlisle.
A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said that a Vauxhall Astra collided with the man, who was a pedestrian.
Anyone who witnessed the collision has been asked to come forward.
They can report online quoting incident 210 of December 12 or by calling 101.