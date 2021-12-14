Dedicated police officers are being brought back in to patrol the streets in parts of West Cumbria.

The officers will be known as 'beat officers' and will work in specific areas to help to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

PC Stacy Hucker has been out and about in Maryport meeting local people

It is not just Maryport that will benefit from the new scheme - it's already up and running in Workington and will start in Whitehaven in the New Year.

The move is being welcomed by businesses owners like Gareth Falkingham