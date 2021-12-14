Representing Border: 14/12/21

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to limit socialising to three households to slow the spread of Omicron, but festive family gatherings are exempt, at least for now. Also tonight - booster jags are to take priority over flu vaccinations as Ministers aim to offer every over 18 year old a booster appointment by Hogmanay. Peter MacMahon asks the Deputy First Minister John Swinney if the measures announced today go far enough or if more Christmas restrictions could still be on the cards.

