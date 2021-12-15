Carlisle United cap spectators at 9,999 amid new ‘Plan B’ rules

Play video

Nigel Clibbens, chief executive of Carlisle United

Carlisle United have announced they will limit spectator numbers at 9,999 to avoid new ‘Plan B’ coronavirus rules.

The new government guidance will require fans to show NHS Covid passes for entry to unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Crowds at the Cumbria ground will now be split between 6,000 seated and 3,999 standing.

Fans will not have to present Covid passes or recent negative test to enter Brunton Park.

The club’s new cap on attendance was announced despite their largest crowd this season totalling 7,470 in a clash against Barrow.

The club said: "No mandatory COVID certification at Brunton Park at this time" and have advised fans to buy tickets in advanced as the new restrictions may increase demand.

Carlisle United posted a full statement on its website, explaining how Plan B affects the club and fans.