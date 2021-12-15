The search is continuing to find a man from Cumbria who has been missing for four days.

Nicholas Degraff, from Workington, was walking home from a friend's house on Sunday morning, but did not arrive.

The 23-year-old was last seen on Rosemary Gardens, Great Clifton at around 5am heading westwards towards Workington.

The alarm was raised at around 12:40pm when he could not be located and police, Coastguard and other emergency services began searching for him.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with short, brown-coloured hair. He has tattoos on his face and neck with spacer ear piercings.

Nicholas was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms, work boots and carrying a grey-coloured drawstring shoulder bag. He had an Alsatian dog with him.

He also had in his possession a “3M SPEED GLAS” black welding mask - likely carried in a bag.

There has been an extensive multi agency hunt for the 23-year-old and today (15 December) the public have joined in.

Anyone who has knowledge of Nicholas’ whereabouts is urged to call 999.