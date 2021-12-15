Nicholas Degraff: Search for missing Workington man enters fourth day
The search is continuing to find a man from Cumbria who has been missing for four days.
Nicholas Degraff, from Workington, was walking home from a friend's house on Sunday morning, but did not arrive.
The 23-year-old was last seen on Rosemary Gardens, Great Clifton at around 5am heading westwards towards Workington.
The alarm was raised at around 12:40pm when he could not be located and police, Coastguard and other emergency services began searching for him.
He is 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with short, brown-coloured hair. He has tattoos on his face and neck with spacer ear piercings.
Nicholas was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms, work boots and carrying a grey-coloured drawstring shoulder bag. He had an Alsatian dog with him.
He also had in his possession a “3M SPEED GLAS” black welding mask - likely carried in a bag.
There has been an extensive multi agency hunt for the 23-year-old and today (15 December) the public have joined in.
Anyone who has knowledge of Nicholas’ whereabouts is urged to call 999.