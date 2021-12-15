Representing Border: 15/12/21

On tonight's programme - COVID cases surge. The First Minister says Omicron is spreading faster than anything that has come before it, making her possibly the most worried she's been during the pandemic. We report on the local businesses scrambling to adapt to the Scottish Government's new coronavirus guidance. Also tonight - 'a man of optimism and vision'. The Scottish Secretary's verdict on a Prime Minister accused of having lost the trust of his MPs and his authority to lead. Peter MacMahon asks the Scottish Tory Leader Douglas Ross if he thinks Boris Johnson is still fit to be in Number Ten.

Play video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: