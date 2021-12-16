Play video

Some Christmas parties may have been put on hold this year but it hasn't stopped one group in West Cumbria from cutting and carving some shapes of their own.

The social enterprise West House Pottery, part of the West House care provider in Workington, sell all sorts of ceramic goods - from mugs and plates, to vases and eggcups.

It is all hands on deck at the moment, after seeing festive demand go through the roof.

Kenny Milburn is the Employment Officer at West House Pottery. He said: "Christmas has always been a busy time of year in the pottery, but this year has been exceptional, we've had many many orders coming in.

"Many things that we weren't expecting, although the sales have been absolutely brilliant, it has been quite hectic and people have been flat out."

And it's all made by fifteen potters who have learning disabilities, helping them gain creative skills.

Four years ago the pottery was turned into a social enterprise - selling what they make and reinvesting it.

Luke Hanlon first turned his hand to pottery here a decade ago and says he's learned lots since then.

He explained some of those skills: "How to roll the plates, how to use the slab roller and how to make cups and that and plates, useful things."

As well as selling to customers here, they also sell online. But the enterprise isn't about making money.

Each items has the potter's initials on carved in, giving ownership to the creators.

It gives people a belonging, somewhere to actually believe in themselves, when you see somebody make a product - whether it be a vase, a mug, a plate, and when that's sold with a story of their life and how long they've been coming to the pottery, the delight you see is more than worthwhile. Kenny Milburn, Employment Officer at West House Pottery

The team at the pottery will also be glad to take a Christmas break, before they brush up their skills again in the new year.

