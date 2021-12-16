Representing Border: 16/12/21

On tonight's programme: Stay home, with the Omicron variant set to be the dominant strain in Scotland by Friday the First Minister calls on Scots to cut down social contacts. And Nicola Sturgeon demands the UK Government bring back furlough and financial support for struggling businesses. We have extended highlights of the First Minister's statement, local reaction and commentary from The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times.

