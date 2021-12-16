Scottish Borders family reunited with medal stolen in the 1980s

Play video

Report by Alex Iszatt

The Kelso Laddie medal was given to Jock Hume in 1953 when he became Laddie for the town.

This honour came with great responsibilities - to carry the flag at the front of the parade during Kelso Civic Week and to lead the rides.Along with a rosette and a sash the Laddie was given a medal - a token of their year in the role - although once a Laddie you are a Laddie for life.

Jock was immensely proud of both his position and the medal that symbolised it - and when he died in 1987 his wife Sheila kept it with his other medals and some of her jewellery.

Not long after Jock's death though, this home was broken into, with criminals turning the place upside down and stealing what they could - including the medal.

Sheila was distraught and found herself crying for two days straight, her son Archie and his wife Karen came to offer a shoulder and to help clean up.

The whole family was saddened by the loss of the items that were purely sentimental but thought they would never see the end of any of the items again.

Life moved on and in 2005 so did Sheila. Archie had not often thought about the medal or the theft more 30 years ago, so when a Facebook post popped up asking if anyone knew the owner of Jock Humes' medal he was shocked that he could be reunited with it.

Metal detectorist Kyle Lawrie had found it near Eckford Quarry, near Kelso, he had asked for the communities help in finding the owner and was quickly inundated. Kyle and Archie met and the medal was brought home.