Play video

Report by Andrew Misra

Police and search teams looking for missing Nicholas Degraff have called off their land search so they can focus on the River Derwent.

Crews have been in the river for the last couple of days but now all efforts will be concentrated on the water.

It is more than five days since the 23-year-old went missing as he was walking home from a friend's house.

Nicholas Degraff

He was last seen on Rosemary Gardens, Great Clifton at around 5am on Sunday (December 12) heading westwards towards Workington.

The alarm was raised at around 12:40pm when he could not be located and police, Coastguard and other emergency services began searching for him.

He is 5ft 10", of slim build and with short, brown hair. He has tattoos on his face and neck with spacer ear piercings.

Since he went missing family, friends and members of the community have joined in the search. More than 100 people gathered on Wednesday to look for clues into his disappearance.

Nicholas was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms, work boots and carrying a grey drawstring shoulder bag. He had an Alsatian dog with him.

He also had in his possession a “3M SPEED GLAS” black welding mask - likely carried in a bag.

There has been an extensive multi agency hunt and on Wednesday (15 December) the public joined in.

Anyone who has knowledge of Nicholas’ whereabouts is urged to call 999.