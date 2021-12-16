Two injured after 'confrontation' in Carlisle

Two men have been injured following a "confrontation" in Carlisle thought to have involved a knife.

This happened at 6.40pm yesterday on Fueshill Street and none of the injuries were life-threatening.

It happened at about 6.40pm last night (December 15) and involved a reported confrontation, following which two males were injured with what is suspected to be a blade of some kind. Cumbria Contabulary

Officers are appealing for witnesses to identify a man described as 6ft, white, with "a big nose" and "sucked-in cheeks". He was wearing a black puffer jacket and black jogging bottoms.

They also want to identify a female who was described as being short with dark hair.

Both were in the area of One Stop shop, on Fusehill Street, at about 6.40pm last night.

Anyone with information can report it online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 208 of December 15.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.