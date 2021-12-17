Carlisle United's match against Bradford City has been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 at the West Yorkshire club.

The EFL has brought in new rules in light of the situation with the Omicron variant, which includes the daily testing of players and staff.

A spokesperson for Bradford said "a number of the Bantams’ players are unavailable through either positive tests, self isolation or awaiting PCR test results".

Carlisle United has confirmed that tickets bought for tomorrow's match will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Both clubs said the date of this would be announced "in due course".