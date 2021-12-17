Family appeal for help in finding missing 78-year-old from Galashiels

The family of a missing 78-year-old man from Galashiels who has been reported missing have appealed for the public to help find him.

David McLeod left his home in Woodstock Avenue at about 8pm yesterday, saying he was going to buy a newspaper.

He has been described as 5ft 6ins, of slim build and has grey hair. He was last seen a blue jacket, black jeans, a Scotland beanie hat and walking boots.A Police Scotland spokesperson said he may have gone in the direction of an Esso garage on Melrose Road, about a mile from his home. He would have walked along Marmion Road, Kenilworth Avenue and Winston Road.Sergeant James Harrison said:

We are becoming increasingly concerned for David, as is his family. He has been diagnosed with dementia and may have become confused. It is vital that anyone who may have seen David gets in touch with us. I would also ask people in the area to check their gardens, sheds and outhouses. Sgt James Harrison, Police Scotland

Play video

Ch Insp Vinne Fisher, Police Scotland

Officers have said anyone who sees David to call them "immediately" on 101, quoting incident number 3373 of yesterday.