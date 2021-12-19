Play video

Report by West Cumbria Reporter Andrew Misra

Cumbria's high streets were busy as shoppers made the most of the last weekend before Christmas, despite concerns surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.

The Christmas market stalls were out in Workington this weekend, and so are the shoppers. Graham Kennedy, from Allerdale Borough Council, was delighted at the turnout.

He said: "It's really heartening to see so many folk out, it has been very cold but everyone's been wrapped up and everyone seems to be very happy. Lots of smiling faces, lots of happy traders and lots of people enjoying the music so a really nice last few days just before Christmas."

It's light relief for traders, thankful that worries about the Omicron variant of Covid hasn't kept people away.

It was probably one of the best decisions that we made for the business because we've done more than we ever have before Katie Ray, The Doggy Deli

Katie Ray, 16, brought her dog treats stall to Workington after her local market in Whitehaven was cancelled.

She said: "It was probably one of the best decisions that we made for the business because we've done more than we ever have before, especially yesterday afternoon it was really busy, packed, there was even queues forming.

The Doggy Deli sells treats for dogs

"I think people see that we have a Christmas range and realising that they haven't got anything for their dogs."

Next door, Paul Smith came from Skipton in North Yorkshire and has also seen people buying last minute presents, but sticking to precautions too.

Smith was surpised at how many people he had seen at the market.

He said: "I've never worked in Workington before but I'm very pleased with Workington. Everybody has been wearing masks or some sort of cover for the face."

With the Health Secretary Sajid Javid this morning refusing to rule out bringing in tighter Covid restrictions before Christmas, it is unclear which way things will go.

But what is clear that for now, people in Workington, are determined to enjoy the festivities.

