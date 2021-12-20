Tonight is a special edition of Representing Border from Prestonfield House in Edinburgh. Joyce McMillan of the Scotsman and Alex Massie from the Times join Peter MacMahon to look back on the events of the last twelve months. A year when the pandemic continued to shape all our lives, but where Scottish politics still managed to make headlines, with a Holyrood election and a world climate summit in Glasgow.

Play video

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: