Cumbrian police urge public to look for Christmas domestic abuse signs

People in our region have been urged to keep an eye out for signs that someone may be a victim of domestic abuse.

Cases of this usually rise in December in Cumbria and victims have been reminded that support is available to them.

Common signs that someone is a victim of domestic abuse include:

Injuries

Substance abuse

Personality changes

Low self-esteem

Stopping socialising

Stress

Absence from work

Detective Chief Inspector James Yallop, a senior officer within the public protection arm of Cumbria Constabulary, said: “If you have concerns that a family member, a friend or a colleague is a victim of domestic abuse, please contact us.

“All reports are treated seriously, they will be investigated sensitively and we will work with our partners to offer support and help keep victims safe. We will do everything we can to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

A report to the police about your concerns might be the best gift you can give to a victim and their family. DCI James Yallop, Cumbria Constabulary

Officers are also urging people who suffer sexual abuse at home to reach out for help and have pointed out that this is one kind of domestic abuse.

Rape and serious sexual offences are life-changing. Consent needs to be given knowingly, fully and freely, every time. DCI James Yallop, Cumbria Constabulary

There are five categories of domestic abuse:

Physical abuse: Any kind of physical violence, including objects being thrown or threats of the use of a weapon.

Controlling behaviour: This can include controlling who the victim meets or speaks to, what they access on social media, what they wear and monitoring a person’s movements.

Coercive behaviour: Where the victim is forced to do things against their will, or they are constantly shouted at, ridiculed, deliberately frightened, threatened or made to feel like they have to walk on eggshells.

Financial abuse: Where the perpetrator controls the victim’s finances or restricts what money they can access for themselves or others.

Psychological abuse: Where a perpetrator destroys the confidence, outlook or mindset of the victim.

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “Christmas is meant to be a happy time for everyone but unfortunately this isn’t always the case.

Sadly, experience tells us that domestic abuse often increases at this time, often associated with use of excess alcohol. It's key that we can all recognise signs of domestic abuse and violence so that we can help to spot and support victims. Peter McCall, Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

He urged victims to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Mr McCall added though that some he understood that some people may not wish to report incidents to the police and pointed out that there were many organisations which could provide help.

A list of these can be found here.