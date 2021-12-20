Record weekend for Cumbrian Covid-19 vaccinators

Vaccinators in north Cumbria have delivered the highest number of jabs across a weekend since the pandemic began.

They have delivered approximately 10,000 injections in a weekend which saw the NHS in England vaccinate 1.5m boosters.

Health leaders though are still encouraging people to come forward for their jab.

Ed Tallis, director of primary care at NHS North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Our teams have just been brilliant. We have asked a lot of them with a very quick turnaround and they stood up huge clinics with very little notice.

“We had primary care teams calling in patients on Thursday and Friday last week and very busy sessions at their vaccine hubs at the weekend. On top of that we had our community pharmacies which can be booked through the national booking system and many of them taking walk-ins too.

It has been phenomenal and I want to say thank you to everyone who is working hard to protect our community. Ed Tallis, NHS North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group

More sessions are planned this week at pharmacies and at GP’s surgeries, which will be calling patients and inviting them to book in for their vaccination. More details can be found here.

Everyone over the age of 18 is eligible for the booster as long as their second jab was three months ago or more and they have been clear of Covid-19 for 28 days.

Vaccinators are also keen to see people who have not had either their first or second jab.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “We’ve seen a remarkable response from the country in the past week as people surged forward for boosters, and soaring public enthusiasm has been more than matched by NHS staff and volunteer effort, with over 4.6m boosters given in the past week.

A record week has been topped off with a blockbooster weekend but the job is not done and my message to the country is keep up the pace in coming forward and booking your top-up, as it’s the best weapon in the arsenal against Omicron. Prof Stephen Powis

