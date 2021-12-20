Support group for mothers in Carlisle wins national mental health award

A mum and baby support group in Carlisle has won a national award.

The Happy Mums Foundation which hosts support groups for mothers with mental health problems have been given the accolade by charity Mind, for their work to tackle mental illness.

Founded in 2015 by local woman Katherine Dalgliesh, Happy Mums has since supported hundreds of mums and mums-to-be, to find acceptance and hope in the face of mental illness. Since being shortlisted in the same award last year, they have expanded their number and range of groups and launched their first big volunteer recruitment drive.

1 in 5 mums face mental health struggles

Accepting the award Chief Executive Katherine Dalgliesh paid tribute to the amazing projects also up for awards. "We are humbled to even be shortlisted alongside such great organisations - it's been 6 years of blood sweat and tears but we are so proud of all we've achieved".

We have such amazing people who help us do what we do - right from Katherine, and our colleague Katie to every mum who attends our groups. The last year has taken a big toll on mums' mental health, from home-schooling, to isolation, and financial hardship and grief. Despite their own struggles our members always reach out to support others. Sarah Penn, Peer Support Lead, Happy Mums

Group member Claire Pope said "it's a safe place where you can say how bad you are feeling but leave feeling happier, leave feeling positive".

Maryport mum Rebecca Todd said the group had 'given me a sense of self again", while Reka Katai, one of Happy Mums longest standing volunteers said mums "find the place they can talk honestly and find a bit of hope".