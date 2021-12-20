Tributes paid to Newcastle man who died in Dumfries and Galloway crash

A man who died following a road crash in Dumfries and Galloway has been named as Vic Emery, from Newcastle.

The 77-year-old father and grandfather was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the A74(M) southbound at Ecclefechan on Saturday.

This happened at 2.20pm and saw the road closed for 10 hours.

Mr Emery's family have issued a statement paying tribute to him through Police Scotland.

It is with great sadness that the family announce that Vic Emery, a cherished husband, devoted father and grandfather and respected businessman passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. His wife, Dianne, and daughters, Lucy, Juliet and Victoria and three beloved grandchildren are utterly devastated, their hearts shattered, and request privacy at this time. Family statement

A report on the crash will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Officers investigating have repeated an appeal to the public for information relating to the crash.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “We are still carrying out enquiries with regard to the cause of the crash and again would appeal to anyone who driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the collision to contact us.

I would be keen to hear from drivers who have dash-cam footage but I am particularly keen to speak with the driver of a white Luton-style box van which was seen in the area at the time. Insp Andrew Thomson, Police Scotland

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1992 of Saturday, December 18.