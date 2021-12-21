Border's 1st Day of Christmas: Mask wearing 'reduces prejudices'

Over the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ll be re-sharing our most watched videos from 2021 so you can look back on some of the year’s biggest stories.

On the 1st Day of Christmas, ITV Border gives to you; a young man with a ‘visible difference’ says mask wearing during the pandemic has reduced prejudices and cruel comments.

Originally posted in February, this video has now had 13,000 views on Facebook and was our 12th most watched video of 2021.