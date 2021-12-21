REPRESENTING BORDER TUESDAY 21ST DECEMBEROn tonight's programme - The First Minister announces new COVID restrictions after Christmas. Hogmanay street parties are cancelled, fans are banned from football matches and rules are tightened in pubs and restaurants, but help is promised for hospitality. We have the details of Nicola Sturgeon's statement and Peter MacMahon gets reaction from the Scottish Conservative health spokesperson, the South of Scotland MSP Craig Hoy. Also tonight - Britain's post Brexit trade deal with Australia. The SNP accuse the UK government of hanging Scotland's farmers out to dry. We hear what the agreement might mean for one Borders farmer

