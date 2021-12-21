The Big Burns Supper festival in Dumfries has been postponed due to the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

Organisers said they had taken the "difficult decision" to put off the event - due to start on 14 January. It is hoped a new summer edition of the festival can run in June.Where possible and customers will be offered the chance to exchange their tickets or ask for a refund - and a free Burns Night show will be broadcast on 25th January with Eddi Reader and lots of special guests at 7pm on the Big Burns Supper Facebook and YouTube channels.

Graham Main, Chief Executive at Big Burns Supper, said: "We take the responsibility of public health and safety seriously, and despite the obvious benefits the festival brings to our well-being, it would be impossible for us to deliver an event as large as Big Burns Supper without compromising the quality of the festival."

We are hugely grateful to our partners who have been incredibly supportive of this decision, but equally our artists and suppliers who have been working with our team to reschedule our entire festival. Thanks to generous support from our colleagues at Dumfries & Galloway Council who have enabled us to activate our Plan B, which we expect to announce by February. Graham Main, Chief Executive at Big Burns Supper

Councillor Adam Wilson, Dumfries and Galloway Council's Events Champion, said: "The Council fully understands and supports the decision organisers have made to postpone Big Burns Supper 2021 this forthcoming January. The Festival was eagerly awaited and would have done so much to lift the spirits, but it is not feasible to continue its planning when there is so much uncertainty and risk around COVID-19. The Council is actively providing assistance to the Festival team to help them plan new cultural highlights later in 2021."

Big Burns Supper is the biggest Burns Festival in the world. The festival takes place in Dumfries and features a mixture of cabaret, comedy, music and entertainment in over 30 different venues.