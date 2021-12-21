Carlisle United players will don their black away kit for their Boxing Day clash against Rochdale, despite playing at home, to raise awareness of those without a home this Christmas.

It's part of charity Shelter's 'No Home Kit' campaign, which is aiming to raise money and awareness to tackle homelessness across the country.

Research by the charity shows since the start of the pandemic more than 180,000 households have lost their homes and been made homeless.

That's why they're asking teams up and down the country to ditch their home kits in a show of solidarity with those who have no home this festive period.

Whether watching from the terraces or gathered around the TV, football understands the importance of home. But in the space of one 90-minute game, 25 households will become homeless in England. Many of them will be families with children. By ditching your home colours this Boxing Day and donating to Shelter, you’ll be helping find safe and secure homes for people whose lives are on the line. Shelter 'No Home Kit' campaign

Fans are also being asked to take part on the day and swap their home shirt for an away or third kit, in a show of solidarity for people without a home.

United say they are 'proud to be supporting the campaign' and encourage supporters to get involved.