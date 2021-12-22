A bid is being prepared for Cumbria's police and crime commissioner to take over governance of the fire service.

The Government will be asked to redirect governance of Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service to the PCC, who is currently Peter McCall.

Mr McCall has said the plan "makes sense" as services under Cumbria County Council control are set to be carved up under local government reform regardless.

The county council currently governs the fire and rescue service but the seven existing local authorities are set to be reorganised into two under the reforms.

It is true to say that I am, in accordance with the legislation, putting together a business case to put a case up to take over fire governance. I have looked at it in the past and didn't propose it at that point but given local government reform it would seem now is the obvious time to do that. Peter McCall

He added: "Assuming local government reform goes ahead and I'm fairly confident it will, clearly fire governance needs a new home in any case."

Decisions will need to be made on which services are covered by Cumberland Council, the new unitary authority in the west and which are delivered by Westmorland & Furness Council in the east.

Mr McCall said: "Taking fire away in my view is a fairly easy first step that would make it a bit less complicated for the two unitaries."

The PCC believes the plan is in keeping with the Government's devolution agenda to cut out unnecessary roles and organisations, handing powers down to fewer people.

As far as I'm concerned it's not an empire building thing. But it does make sense in my view and I can't see a negative side to it. It just makes sense to bring the blue lights services closer together. Peter McCall

The PCC's office will make the request to ministers in Whitehall. "It's up to my office, we have to put the business case up. The business case will go to Government and the Home Office for approval. As far as Government are concerned we're pushing against an open door."

Mr McCall said the alternative options would involve setting up new authorities specifically to handle the fire service which would involve more elected officials. "I think it would be hideously inefficient" he said.

The proposal will be completed in the new year at which point the idea will go out to consultation.

