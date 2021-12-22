Call for Borderers to get boosted as Covid-19 cases rise sharply in a week

Borderers have been urged to get their booster vaccine after Covid-19 cases rocketed in the area over the last week.

Over the past seven days there have been 530 confirmed cases of the virus in the Scottish Borders, up 190 on the previous week.

NHS Borders has said getting jabbed is the best way to stop the spread of the virus and the health board is running several clinics throughout the district where people can get their boosters or first or second doses.

It has also announced that it is preparing for any increase in hospitalisations from the virus.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said: “Cases of Covid-19 in the community are rising sharply, and we expect this to continue over the coming weeks. As more people become infected, the chance of them needing to access health care increases. Given how contagious Omicron is, high numbers of people requiring care could have a significant impact on our ability to staff and run our services; particularly when we factor in staff absences due to the virus.

We are taking steps to be as prepared as we can be, and our plans include stopping some services if required in order to be able to continue providing care in areas where the clinical need is more urgent. These plans are being drawn up with input from clinical colleagues. Ralph Roberts, NHS Borders

He added: “In the meantime I urge everyone to follow the current guidance and help keep yourself and your family safe. If you have not yet received your Covid-19 vaccination then please act now to protect yourself and others. If you need to access health and care services please think carefully about which service is the most appropriate to meet your needs. Please use the experts in the community such as pharmacists, dentists and optometrists."

The health board also urged people to follow Scottish Government guidance and limit social contacts in the run up to the Christmas weekend and immediately afterwards.

For full details of vaccination clinics in the Borders, click here.

