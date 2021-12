On tonight's programme - A reminder that COVID still kills after two deaths and ten coronavirus cases at a Dumfries care home. We also hear from local entertainment and hospitality businesses being hit by cancellations ahead of new restrictions. At Holyrood MSP's debate the case to grant Dumfries city status. And Peter MacMahon talks to Kieran Andrews from The Times about the politics of 2022 and the issues likely to be dominating debate in the next twelve months.

/