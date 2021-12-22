Dumfries and Galloway in 'calm before Omicron storm'

Dumfries and Galloway could be experiencing "the calm before the storm" when it comes to Covid-19 infections.

That's the view of the district's director of public health, Valerie White.

In the week ending Sunday December 19 a total of 598 new cases were recorded in Dumfries and Galloway – up from 562 the week before.

Of these new cases, 60 per cent were of the Omicron variant.

It could well be that Dumfries and Galloway is currently experiencing the calm before the storm in terms of COVID cases. Across much of the rest of Scotland we are seeing numbers increasing, driven by the Omicron variant. This variant is so highly transmissible, that just three weeks after it was first discovered it has now become the dominant variant in Scotland – driving out Delta. Valerie White

She added: “Any reason to think that Dumfries and Galloway will be any less immune to its rapid advances is dispelled by the fact that we are seeing an increasing proportion of new cases being Omicron.

“We’re still learning about the variant and its impact on health but a markedly increased number of cases is likely to see an increase in numbers requiring hospitalisation for treatment. And even before the Omicron effect, our health and social care systems are already under very real strain.

With such a transmissible virus, there is also the potential for staffing across businesses and essential services to be effected, as people are forced to isolate due to contracting the virus or by being a close contact. Valerie White

She urged people across the district to get vaccinated and follow Scottish Government guidance and rules.

Please, do have a good festive period, but do everything you can to help stop the spread, and consider taking up the opportunity of vaccination at whatever stage you are at in order to provide the best degree of protection. Valerie White

