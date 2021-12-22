Dumfries and Galloway in 'calm before Omicron storm'
Dumfries and Galloway could be experiencing "the calm before the storm" when it comes to Covid-19 infections.
That's the view of the district's director of public health, Valerie White.
In the week ending Sunday December 19 a total of 598 new cases were recorded in Dumfries and Galloway – up from 562 the week before.
Of these new cases, 60 per cent were of the Omicron variant.
She added: “Any reason to think that Dumfries and Galloway will be any less immune to its rapid advances is dispelled by the fact that we are seeing an increasing proportion of new cases being Omicron.
“We’re still learning about the variant and its impact on health but a markedly increased number of cases is likely to see an increase in numbers requiring hospitalisation for treatment. And even before the Omicron effect, our health and social care systems are already under very real strain.
She urged people across the district to get vaccinated and follow Scottish Government guidance and rules.
Listen to our Covid-19 podcast