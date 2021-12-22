Man dies following double HGV crash in Cumbria

A man has died following a crash on a road in Cumbria.

He was in his 60s, from North Lincolnshire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the A66 near Kirkby Thore, with Cumbria Constabulary called to the scene just before 5.20am.

It involved two HGVs. The driver of the second HGV - from West Yorkshire - was taken to hospital with injuries police have described as "serious" but " not believed to be life-threatening".

The A66 has been closed between Penrith and Brough since the collision and will stay shut until police have finished their investigations.

Drivers have been urged to seek an alternative route.

Anyone with information can report it online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 23 of today's date.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.