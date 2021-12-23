New Covid-19 cases increase by almost a third in Cumbria
The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Cumbria rose by almost a third in one week, according to new figures.
In the week ending December 17 there were 1,956 new cases, up from 1,492 in the previous week.
The spread of the Omicron variant has been given as the reason for the rise but the rate of increase has slowed down "in recent days", meaning case numbers are not as high as some projections had predicted.
Mr Cox, the county's director of public health, added: “While lower than expected infections is welcome news, I’m very cautious about the data – there’s no reason why Cumbria should be all that different to the rest of the country, so I think we can expect to see cases continuing to rise significantly over the coming days."
He also urged people to remain careful over the festive season.
Cases rose in all districts of Cumbria but are below the averages for the North West and England. New cases increased significantly by 151 per cent in the 19-24 age group, 110 per cent in the 25-29 age group, and 65 per cent in the 30-39 age group.
Similar situations have been reported in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway this week.
New reports have suggested Omicron is less severe than other variants of the virus. Mr Cox still called for caution though.
