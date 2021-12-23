New Covid-19 cases increase by almost a third in Cumbria

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Cumbria rose by almost a third in one week, according to new figures.

In the week ending December 17 there were 1,956 new cases, up from 1,492 in the previous week.

The spread of the Omicron variant has been given as the reason for the rise but the rate of increase has slowed down "in recent days", meaning case numbers are not as high as some projections had predicted.

While case rates are still rising quite sharply, it is encouraging to see that they are not quite as high as we thought they might be. There are several factors that might have contributed to this, including school holidays, home working and people taking sensible precautions in the light of what they’re hearing about omicron. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

Mr Cox, the county's director of public health, added: “While lower than expected infections is welcome news, I’m very cautious about the data – there’s no reason why Cumbria should be all that different to the rest of the country, so I think we can expect to see cases continuing to rise significantly over the coming days."

He also urged people to remain careful over the festive season.

That’s why my strong advice remains for people to be cautious over the Christmas period and take steps to protect themselves and their communities; get vaccinated, test before you meet people and follow all the infection prevention advice of hand washing, masks, ventilation and social distancing. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

Cases rose in all districts of Cumbria but are below the averages for the North West and England. New cases increased significantly by 151 per cent in the 19-24 age group, 110 per cent in the 25-29 age group, and 65 per cent in the 30-39 age group.

Similar situations have been reported in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway this week.

New reports have suggested Omicron is less severe than other variants of the virus. Mr Cox still called for caution though.

It is positive news that the risk to individuals from Omicron may be lower but given the fact it spreads so quickly, and many people are being infected, we could still see a high number of people needing hospital care. This would put even more strain on an already stretched health and social care system. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

