Danny Hodgson leaves hospital to spend Christmas with his family

The family of a Cumbrian footballer who was severely injured in Australia have said it's the 'perfect gift' that he's able to spend Christmas with them away from the Hospital.

Danny Hodgson - a former Carlisle United youth player who now plays for Edith Cowan University football team in Joondalup, Western Australia - was hospitalised following a night out in Perth earlier this year.

Danny Hodgson with his father.

He has spent much of the time since the events in September in intensive care - including time in an induced coma - in Perth and last month moved to a new hospital to begin a grueling rehabilitation programme.

He's been allowed to leave Hospital for a short time to celebrate Christmas with his girlfriend and family, which they've described as a 'miracle.'

Credit: Family photo/The PR Collaborative

The message from the Hodgson family

Seventeen weeks ago we began an unimaginable journey that no family should ever have to take.

Our son, brother, nephew, grandson and boyfriend, Danny Hodgson, was struck down in anunprovoked act of violence, and in the blink of an eye our lives changed forever.

While every minute of every hour of every day of the past 17 weeks has been uncertain, wehave always known two important things.

Danny is a fighter, and we would walk this journey together.

Today, Danny is preparing to leave hospital for a very short time with his beautiful Jess at his side to be part of our family Christmas.

Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the medical and rehabilitation staff at Fiona Stanley Hospital who have helped to make this possible.

Danny’s home visit is the most perfect gift we could ask for and all the proof we need thatChristmas miracles do happen.

Merry Christmas from the Hodgson family.