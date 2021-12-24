Over Christmas, motorways and other major routes across the country usually see a big increase in traffic as many people travel to meet up with friends and family.

But this year with foreign holidays being put on hold, and some trains cancelled because of staff shortages due to Covid, Britain's roads are expected to be busier than ever.

To help ease some of that pressure on the network National Highways - the organisation responsible for main roads in England - says it has removed 98% of its roadworks for the festive period.

Our presenter Ian Payne spoke to Dee Murray from National Highways.

National Highways is encouraging drivers to check traffic conditions before they set off and to make sure their vehicle is ready for the journey ahead.

National Highways Customer Service Director, Melanie Clarke said: “We know from experience that peak travel times can vary in the run up to Christmas, and so we’re encouraging drivers to check traffic conditions before heading out to help keep traffic flowing.

“And we’re also asking motorists to be prepared before setting off. Almost half of breakdowns can be easily avoided if motorists carry out simple vehicle checks before their journeys.”

Before setting off, motorists are encouraged to:

Check fuel: Make sure you have enough to get to your destination.

Check tyres: Check your tyre pressure and the condition of your tyres, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear and make sure the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm - which is the legal limit.

Check engine oil: Use your dipstick to check oil before any long journey, and top up if needed - take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual

Check water: To ensure you have good visibility, always keep your screen wash topped up so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen.

Check your lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself at risk.

National Highways has advice about traffic conditions on its website, Twitter feeds, and information line (0300 123 5000).