Foster carers collect over 30 sacks of toys for children in Cumbria

Kind-hearted Cumbria County Council foster carers Wendy and Lee Towers, from Maryport, have collected over 30 sacks of toys for children who will be in care or hospital this Christmas, in their sixth annual Christmas Gift Appeal.

Each year the caring couple, who have seven children of their own, ask people in West Cumbria to donate toys and gifts for children and young people aged up to 16, who will be spending Christmas in care or on the children's ward at West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven.

Lee dropping off presents Credit: Cumbria Council

Despite the challenges of the past year for the whole community, the couple are thrilled to announce that they have collected 31 sacks for vulnerable children this Christmas.

Wendy, 50, said: "We would like to thank everyone who has done so much for our toy appeal from the bottom of our hearts.

"We don't know where to start; we'd like to thank local businesses Eddie Shimmings Ltd, Sophie Telford's Bows Baby Boutique, in Maryport, and Anderson and Energy Coast UTC, from Workington, for helping with our collection and, of course, all the lovely, caring public. Thank you for all your donations this year, it's just getting bigger and better."

Some of the toys collected this year Credit: Cumbria Council

Wendy and Lee, who were Cumbria Council's 'Foster Carers of the Year' in 2019, have fostered babies and younger children for close to a decade, and in recent times have become known for their annual toy appeal, as they firmly believe that 'no child should go without at Christmas time'.