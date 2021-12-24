With a rapid increase in the number of Covid cases in the Scottish Borders, households and businesses impacted by the virus are being reminded that financial support is available.

Councillor Mark Rowley, Leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “Based on the current models, which take into consideration the rising number of Covid-19 cases and current self-isolation guidance, it is clear that the early part of 2022 could be very challenging for our communities, businesses and public services.

This is certainly not the Christmas message I wanted to give, however it is imperative that we all prepare ourselves for what could lie ahead. Councillor Mark Rowley, Leader of Scottish Borders Council

Mr Rowley added: “I want to assure our communities that I am confident the Council is working tirelessly to protect our critical services and that we are planning how we can provide all the necessary support to our communities and residents that will be needed in what may well be very challenging circumstances.”

Self-Isolation Grant

If you have been contacted through Test and Protect and have been advised to isolate due to Covid, you may be entitled to financial assistance.

To be eligible for financial assistance, you must be employed at the time you were advised to isolate and be in receipt of certain benefits.

Applications for a one-off payment can be done online on the council website or over the phone - 0300 100 1800.

Business support

Earlier this week the Scottish Government provided an update on new business support arrangements, including schemes to be administered by local authorities.

The Scottish Borders Council said they are awaiting offer letters and guidance in relation to these funds from the Scottish Government prior to funds being distributed locally - once confirmed, the council will approach eligible businesses directly to arrange payment.