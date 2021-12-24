Snow and strong winds expected on Boxing Day in the Border region

The Met Office has issued out a yellow weather warning on Boxing Day in all parts of the Border region.

Snow and strong winds are expected during 12:15am and 12:00pm - leading to possible disruption, mainly to travel.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow or ice, leading to longer journey times by car, as well as by bus and possibly train services.

The Met Office says some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The Met Office advises that people should prepare a winter kit for your car - packing a few essential items to make sure you're ready in case you get stuck in the cold and wintry weather.

This includes equipment such as: