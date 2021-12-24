Play video

Video report by James Mahon.

A group of volunteers are handing out free firewood to pensioners to help keep their homes warm in Dumfries and Galloway.

Community Council members in Annan have been going out every day this week to deliver the firewood to dozens of older people.

Play video

Joyce Wylie, Annan Community Council.

Joyce Wylie from Annan Community Council said: "The community payback team normally delivered all these kindlers to the public, to the people in need but with the Covid they asked the community councils to take it over, Annan community council is very happy to do it."

With new Covid restrictions on households mixing, a growing number of pensioners are now choosing to stay home over the Christmas period.

Those based in Annan have come to Market Hall to pick up the firewood.

One of the deliveries was to a 94-year-old in Cummertrees with mobility issues. Christina has a simple message for those in need of firewood from Annan council: "I would say run and get them."

With more houses being built with timber frames, the Timber Trade Federation has warned there is less wood to go around this winter - with stock levels at the lowest they have been for 20 years.

Annan Council have said they will come and travel to whoever needs firewood this winter.