Carlisle United's fixture against Rochdale postponed due to positive Covid cases

Carlisle United has confirmed that its fixture against Rochdale on Boxing Day will be postponed.

CUFC informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the game at Brunton Park due to a number of positive Covid cases in their squad.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Any enquiries and refunds for this fixture can be discussed via the ticket office which will reopen at 10am on Thusrday 30 December.