Cumbria Police urges drivers not to drink or drug drive this Christmas

Cumbria Police is urging drivers not to drink or drug drive this Christmas.

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “I would also like to remind everyone that alcohol and drugs can take time to exit your system and to make sure that you give yourself plenty of recovery time before driving the next day – just because you feel okay to drive doesn’t mean you are."

Christmas is meant to be a time of celebration and no one wants to ruin the festivities by being caught over the drink or drug limit when driving or, worse, causing a serious or fatal accident while intoxicated. Peter McCall, Cumbria PCC

Inspector Graham Hawley said: “Whilst our officers will always be on the look-out for those who get behind the wheel whilst impaired, there is also a great deal the people of Cumbria can do in support of this.

“Make sure your friends and family are aware of the dangers and the potential consequences. Don’t get into the car if you suspect someone has been drinking or is unfit through taking drugs."

Drink/drug driving is one of the biggest causes of fatalities on UK roads alongside speeding, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.