Carlisle United's upcoming match in Salford has been postponed because players have tested positive for Covid-19.

The club has confirmed it doesn't have enough players to fulfil the fixture at the Peninsula Stadium due to injuries and a number of positive cases in the squad.

In a statement, Carlisle United said: "The club has worked hard to ensure that it would be able to get this game played. However, taking into account the injuries and positive COVID-19 cases with the squad, we do not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

"In addition, it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

"A rearranged date for the fixtures will be confirmed in due course".

The club's ticket office will open at 10am on Thursday for enquiries about ticket options for the fixture, including refunds.