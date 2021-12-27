'Concern' for Carlisle woman missing for more than 2 weeks

Officers are continuing to search for a Carlisle woman, who has been missing for more than a fortnight.28-year-old Sophie Burns has not been seen since she was reported missing on Sunday 12 December.

Police have carried out searches in the Bitts Park and the Sheepmount areas of Carlisle and are continuing to carry out further searches. They're asking for anyone who has seen or heard anything from Sophie to get in touch.

Sophie is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build and she has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black joggers, black hoody, black Berghaus gilet, black Adidas cap and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Police are concerned for Sophie’s welfare and ask that anyone who sees her to call 999.