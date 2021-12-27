The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were called out to an injured walker near Helvellyn on Christmas Day.

At midday, as most people were sitting down to their Christmas dinner, 10 team members were called up to Nethermost Pike near Helvellyn.

A couple had been heading up the mountain on their Christmas Day walk when one of them slipped and fractured their ankle on the path near Comb Gill.

The walker slipped and fractured their ankle Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue

It took the team almost three hours to reach the walker, administer pain relief, splinter the ankle and then stretcher the casualty down to an ambulance waiting at the Wythburn car park.