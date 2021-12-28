A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition after a crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

A red Seat Ibiza was travelling south on the A7, approximately half a mile north of Galashiels when it collided with a black Seat Ibiza travelling north on the other side of the carriageway.

The driver of the red vehicle was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, while the driver of the black Seat was was examined by paramedics at the scene and did not need to go to hospital.

The road was closed for several hours to allow crash scene investigators to examine the scene. A full investigation is now under way.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick of Police Scotland said: “Enquiries carried out so far have established that another black car, make currently unknown, was in front of the red Seat prior to the collision and I would ask the driver of that vehicle to contact us as they may have information which could assist our enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on the A7 around the time of the incident to contact us with any information or dash cam footage as it could prove vital in our investigation.”