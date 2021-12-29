Annan Athletic earn morale-boosting win as Covid restrictions return

Annan Athletic's comprehensive victory against top of the table Kelty Hearts gave their fans a welcome festive boost as they face a third year of Covid-19.

Over the past 12 months the League 2 club has followed the guidelines but has also lost out on more than £100,000 in revenue and say the costs keep rising.

We have got people that need paid. We have got to put on games. Our hospitality income is gone, our bar's virtually non-existent. People are being very very cautious, our gates are down as well. We are producing a good product, but there is no one here to see it. Annan Athletic Chairman Philip Jones

The latest round of Covid restrictions limit capacity to 500 people at outdoor or indoor events and social distancing restrictions have returned.

"We are a community based club, you know, and everything is shut down," Mr Jones added. "We had a lot of stuff coming in. Now, it's all gone."

"It is the mental health of people that can't get here. There are people that are coming here for strength and conditioning after operations.

"We are in the armed forces covenant and we have set up a new group for veterans and servicemen.

They started to meet here, there was about 30 at the first meeting, there is a need for people to be here and coming in here. Phillip Jones

Over the last year, Annan Athletic have spent excessive amounts of money adding in personal cubicles as well as circulation systems that rotate air out of the changing rooms five times every hour.

Ninety-five percent of Annan's players are fully vaccinated with the squad being tested every day before their clash with rivals Stranraer this weekend.

Current Covid restrictions impacting sporting events are set to remain until the middle of January.