Dumfries and Galloway health leaders encourage booster jabs amid Covid case rise

The Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership have urged people to get the booster jab as Covid cases in the area rise significantly.

Within the region, 872 cases were recorded in the week ending Sunday 26 December - up from 598 the week before.

According to the DGHSCP, "extremely high" case numbers have been recorded in the first half of this week.

The partnership are calling for everyone eligible to ensure they have received their booster"– either booking into extended clinic capacity or attending one of two drop-in clinics in Stranraer and Dumfries on Friday December 31.

"We knew it was only a matter of time before we saw an increase in cases in Dumfries and Galloway, following the national surge in numbers driven by the Omicron variant," said Director of Public Health Valerie White.

"The delay in the variant’s effect on our region allowed us to make good progress with the vaccination roll-out, but as cases grow it’s essential that anyone at least 12 weeks from their second jag arranges to receive their COVID booster jab.

"The surge in cases driven by the very highly transmissible Omicron variant brings with it the very real chance that at some point each and every one of us will be exposed to the coronavirus – whether our bodies have been helped to prepare for it via vaccination, or not.

I’d urge everyone to ensure they are as fully vaccinated as possible. Valerie White, Director of Public Health

The partnership leaders add that high case numbers have placed additional pressure on the region's Test and Protect team, who work to identify close contacts of new cases.

As a result, they request that everyone who tests positive to help this process by completing a digital contract tracing form.

"We would ask anyone who tests positive to please do this, as it really will help support our Test and Protect team at what is a very challenging time," Ms White continued.

It is worth reminding that we should continue regular at-home COVID testing, especially before we meet to socialise but also afterwards. Ms White

She described such testing is "quick, free and easy" and crucial to identifying Covid early and preventing its spread.

The partnership repeats that testing and isolation - as well as widespread vaccination - are crucial to enabling our essential services to function in the face of the Omicron variant.

They also encourage the following social distancing measures:

Wearing face coverings in indoor public settings

Hand washing

"Considering" social interactions

Booster clinics take place this Friday December 31 as follows: